Kurt Angle Speaks Out About Losing At WrestleMania 35

In a recent Facebook post, Kurt Angle answered a fan question about which match he would change if he had the ability to:

“Honestly? My Wrestlemania 35 match. I would have liked to go out with a win, but I understand why it didn’t occur. Many people believe that I should have had a different opponent. Maybe. Maybe not. But my argument as to why it should have been Corbin is pretty strong. As a HOFer and Legend in WWE, I came to my final match last Sunday. It was my retirement match. As a legend or HOFer or- whatever you want to call me, my job is to leave the WWE by doing the honors for a younger talent. I did that. I would have loved to have won, but I don’t think I would have properly played my role if I did. You leave the company better than it was before you came.

I think I was able to do that by losing to Corbin and then getting laid out on Raw the next night to Lars. It may have felt wrong, but it was the right thing to do. Agree to disagree.”