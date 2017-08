During an interview with TMZ.com, Kurt Angle talked about how Ric Flair talked him out of going to WCW in the late 1990’s:

“I learned a lot from Ric Flair. He’s the guy that pushed me to go to WWE instead of the WCW. I was ready to do a deal with WCW and he said, ‘No, go to WWE because Vince McMahon will know what to do with you.’”

You can check out the full interview below: