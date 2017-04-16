Kurt Angle Talks About Working With Chris Benoit, His Favorite Match At WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast to talk about various topics. Here re some highlights.
Working with Chris Benoit:
“He was, he was. I never had anyone match my intensity the way he did. He was always there, blow for blow, it was just like a mirror. I was wrestling me. Actually, I picked up my intensity when I was working with Chris. But it does kind of suck that a lot of those matches are kind of forgotten, especially Royal Rumble (2003).” Angle continued, “it just had everything. It had submission trade-offs and this was, I mean, I would see Dean Malenko and [Jericho] do it, trade-off, here and there, in WCW, but this was really the first time and the whole match was based on it.”
His favorite WrestleMania match with Shawn Michaels:
“I always wanted to wrestle him after I saw the match [Jericho] and Shawn Michaels had at WrestleMania. Like, I literally, I was pissed off because I didn’t watch [Jericho’s] match against Shawn at WrestleMania 19 and I was like, ‘me and Brock stole the show’ and then, the next day I’m watching it, I’m like, ‘son of a b—h, those guys had a better match than us. Damn it!’ I was like, ‘son of a b—h!’ I said, ‘well, it was Jericho and Shawn.’ I was like, ‘I already wrestled Jericho. I got to wrestle Shawn’ and I did at WrestleMania 21.”
“When you talk about that top three, yeah, it’s close. [Michaels is number one] for me too, me too. Well, I’m not going to lie to you, I wish I would have wrestled Ric Flair in his prime and Bret Hart in his prime. I did, so I have to say Shawn Michaels is the best.”
You can listen to the podcast below: