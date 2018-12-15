Kurt Angle Talks Comparisons Of Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali To His Match Against John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took part in another Facebook Q&A with fans where he talked about a wide range of topics including fans comparing the Daniel Bryan vs. Mustafa Ali match from this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena on the USA Network to his match against John Cena from SmackDown in 2002.

“I believe it had the same feel. The champ (Bryan) gave the new kid (or younger kid) a chance and the new kid stuck with him the entire match. Nothing more exciting than to see a heel champ lose (or almost lose) to the young buck. Great story telling. Both matches had that.”

Angle also talked about his thoughts on if Bray Wyatt potentially reformed the Wyatt Family with Braun Strowman, which he responded by stating, “It would be cool. But I think Braun can take care of himself, even with the injury. Braun is a badass.”