Kurt Angle Teases The Return of His Wrestling Machine Persona, WWE Sending Title To Philadelphia Eagles

By
Andrew Ravens
-

– Triple H noted on Twitter that the sports entertainment company is sending a WWE Title to the Philadelphia Eagles for beating the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night:

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram by teasing the return of his “Wrestling Machine” persona:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR