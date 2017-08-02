Kurt Angle Thinks He Will Wrestle Again For WWE, What Does John Cena Think About His Elimination Chamber Competition?

– According to Kurt Angle, he’s not done wrestling.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee feels he hasn’t gotten a proper goodbye yet, but hopes that it will be with WWE.

“Triple H and I did not talk about wrestling for the WWE after Wrestlemania,” Angle said during an interview on Tuesday on Busted Open with Dave LaGreca and Larry Dallas. “Do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”

– John Cena may have seemed a bit too pre-occupied with AJ Styles during his appearance on WWE Network’s Talking Smack on Tuesday night.

When asked by Renee Young who he was most concerned with in the Elimination Chamber Match, Cena responded by saying, “The one person I’m looking out for is AJ Styles, because I firmly believe he is firing on all cylinders. I think everyone else just isn’t where we’re at. And, internet rejoice in that and go nuts.”