Kurt Angle Thinks The Undertaker Will Wrestle Again, Talks Wanting To Face SmackDown Star, The Rock

As PWMania.com reported, Kurt Angle recently took part in a Facebook Q&A. Below are some more highlights, including Angle stating that he thinks The Undertaker will wrestle again:

What was your reaction when they informed you that you were gonna beat The Rock for your first heavyweight championship at No Mercy 2000?

“It was a great feeling, but I wasn’t surprised. I knew it was coming. I think everybody saw it coming. The Rock was one of the best entertainers and he was exciting to work with. He also has a knack for having amazing matches, which ours was.”

How did you feel when you gave Orton the Ankle lock and broke his freakin’ Ankle? Back in the good ol days.

“Well… I didn’t really break his ankle, but I knew Orton was special. Even in his beginning years. He had so much talent. I wish him and I could have locked horns later on in his prime. Well.. it can still happen.”

What is your favorite match that you had no involvement in?

“It’s not really “wrestling” but I was amazed at how well AJ vs Shane came out at Wrestlemania 33. To realize Shane only gets in that ring once in awhile and the pressure AJ has to endure for keeping the bar high, it literally amazes me. It was FUN to watch. And that’s why we watch wrestling. Because it’s fun.”

What are Ur thoughts on The Undertaker’s retirement & do U wish that U could have had that WrestleMania match with him?!

“My opinion? He’s not done yet, but that’s my opinion. And to wrestle Taker at Mania? That’s a dream come true. Everybody wants Taker at Mania.”