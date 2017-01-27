Kurt Angle To Be Part Of WWE WrestleMania Axxess, Full Axxess Details

WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2, and tickets for the year’s biggest WWE fan celebration are available on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Featuring WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, memorabilia displays and much more, WrestleMania Axxess is one event WWE fans of all ages will want to be part of.

Check out details below, including the dates and times of the sessions, the WWE Superstar signing schedule, plus pricing information.

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local)

Thursday, March 30

6-10 p.m.

Friday, March 31

5-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Session 1 – 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Session 2 – 1-5 p.m.

Session 3 – 6-10 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

8 a.m.-12 p.m.

WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULES

Premium VIP sessions:

Thursday, March 30

Randy Orton – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seth Rollins – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Roman Reigns – 10 a.m.

AJ Styles – 1 p.m.

Dean Ambrose – 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Kurt Angle – 8 a.m.

VIP sessions:

Thursday, March 30

Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.

Enzo Amore & Big Cass – 8 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Shinsuke Nakamura– 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Samoa Joe – 8 a.m.

Nikki Bella – 10 a.m.

Chris Jericho – 1 p.m.

Bray Wyatt – 6 p.m.

Bayley – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2

Edge – 10 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

VIP tickets – $110*

VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance (1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Premium VIP tickets – $190*

PVIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Children 2 years and under – FREE

*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees

Talent subject to CHANGE