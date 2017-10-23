Kurt Angle Tweets The Rock Back, WWE Main Event Matches, The Miz – Zakk Wylde

Will @mikethemiz defeat @ZakkWylde​BLS in the @WWEgames match of the century? 🔥 Tune in to @axstv tomorrow night at 7pm PST to find out 👊 pic.twitter.com/FeNhbUUS5q — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 24, 2017

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be playing a game of WWE 2K18 against musician Zakk Wylde at the Loudwire Music Awards tomorrow night in Los Angeles at The Novo. As noted, Chris Jericho will be hosting the first-ever Loudwire Music Awards, which will air on AXS TV at 7pm PT. Above is a promo for The Miz vs. Zakk Wylde.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Green Bay for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Matt Hardy vs. Curt Hawkins

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews

– As noted, The Rock tweeted WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle before Angle’s ring return at last night’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. The RAW General Manager replied this afternoon, as you can see below:

Congrats to my good bud @RealKurtAngle and his return tonight to a @WWE ring. Special athlete and great human being. Have FUN brotha #WWETLC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 22, 2017