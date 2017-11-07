Kurt Angle Wrestles At WWE Live Event (Video), WWE UK Match Added To NXT Event, Total Divas

– Above is a Total Divas preview clip for this week with Brie Bella giving babysitting instructions to Naomi and SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya.

– WWE UK Champion Pete Dune & Mark Andrews vs. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven has been announced for the November 17th WWE NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas, just one night before the “Takeover: WarGames” event during Survivor Series weekend. This is the same event that will feature Adam Cole vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as the special referee. Below is WWE’s announcement on the match:

Trent Seven & Tyler Bate vs. WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews added to NXT Live San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17 Just when you thought NXT’s upcoming Live Event in San Antonio couldn’t get any bigger, WWE.com has confirmed that four of the United Kingdom’s brightest Superstars will also see action during NXT’s return to Alamo City. Tyler Bate & Trent Seven will battle WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne & Mark Andrews at the Aztec Theatre on Friday, Nov. 17, one night before TakeOver: WarGames. The bout has been added to a card that also includes an NXT Title Match between champion Drew McIntyre and The Undisputed ERA’s Adam Cole, featuring WWE Hall of Famer and San Antonio native Shawn Michaels as special guest referee. From The BruiserWeight’s hard-hitting style of combat and Andrews’ gravity-defying aerial attack, to Bate & Seven’s well-oiled tag team mechanics, the NXT Universe has grown familiar with the U.K. Superstars via their action-packed outings on WWE Network specials and episodes of NXT, as well as their recent appearances on Raw and 205 Live. Don’t miss out when the Superstars from WWE’s U.K. brand join the festivities in San Antonio on Friday, Nov. 17. Tickets for the event are available now at NXTTickets.com.

– RAW General Manager Kurt Angle wrestled his first WWE live event match in 11 years at tonight’s show in Birmingham, England. He teamed with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to defeat Bray Wyatt and new RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar in six-man action. WWE posted this video of Angle assisting with a Shield-style triple powerbomb: