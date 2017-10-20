Kurt Angle Wrestling At WWE TLC, Big Changes Announced For Sunday

WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be replacing Roman Reigns in the 3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Angle will now team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to face Cesaro, Sheamus, Kane, Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

In addition, AJ Styles will be replacing Bray Wyatt in the match against Finn Balor’s Demon.

Below is the full announcement: