Kurt Angle Wrestling For WWE Soon?, Kelly Kelly At Wrestlemania 33?

– Kelly Kelly is one of the former women’s wrestlers that WWE has contacted about a WrestleMania 33 appearance. As noted, Kelly was backstage visiting at Monday’s RAW and noted that she will be appearing for Axxess appearances in Orlando. She also expressed interest in having another run with the company.

No word yet on what WWE has planned for the women at WrestleMania 33 but it appears Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) was also contacted. We’ve noted how the plan for the RAW women’s division is for the RAW Women’s Title, currently held by Bayley, to be defended in a Fatal 4 Way with Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and former champion Charlotte Flair.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are plans for Kurt Angle to do at least some wrestling for WWE in the near future. The 2017 WWE Hall of Famer will be inducted during WrestleMania 33 weekend but there’s no word yet on if he will get into the ring that weekend. The Observer notes that Angle still has to pass a physical and would likely be used on a very limited basis.

Angle recently spoke with Forbes and commented on possibly wrestling for WWE:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I do a few more matches somewhere down the line, but they haven’t talked about it so it’s not official. This Hall of Fame thing is just the beginning, so let’s see how it goes and we’ll go from there.”