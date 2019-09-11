Kurt Angle’s New Role With WWE, Latest WWE Hirings Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is now working full-time as a Producer for the RAW brand. Angle reportedly started his new position a few weeks ago and had been “shadowing” other Producers to learn the role in recent months.

– WWE recently made two non-wrestler hirings. The first is announcer Matt Camp from Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion and the other hire is former Impact Wrestling backstage announcer McKenzie Mitchell.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR