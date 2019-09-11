Kurt Angle’s New Role With WWE, Latest WWE Hirings Revealed

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that Kurt Angle is now working full-time as a Producer for the RAW brand. Angle reportedly started his new position a few weeks ago and had been “shadowing” other Producers to learn the role in recent months.

– WWE recently made two non-wrestler hirings. The first is announcer Matt Camp from Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion and the other hire is former Impact Wrestling backstage announcer McKenzie Mitchell.