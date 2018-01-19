Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish Talk Teaming Together, Their Success, More

NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish recently spoke with WWE.com. Here are the highlights:

Teaming together:

“Our message is that there is nothing anyone can do to swim against this current,” O’Reilly told WWE.com. “As far as I’m concerned, every other tag team of NXT is treading in deep water and getting tired, and we are the sharks that have begun to circle.”

“When you produce at the level of Kyle and I, winning is to be expected,” Fish said. “After we won the NXT Tag Team Championship, we toasted ourselves on a job well done. After that, we went back to work. We are most at home in the fight or in the process, so it was back to the gym, back to training and back to studying. Sorry to disappoint, but skipping around like a couple of goofs who finally reached the mountaintop was not in the cards.”

Their success in NXT:

“We’ve been the standard in tag team wrestling since November 2012,” Fish said. “Our preparation is about precision, timing, sharpening our in-ring ability to its finest edge possible, its science. From there, we game-plan; each team is a new puzzle for sorting, calculating each move, complete with bad intent. Matches are won before the bell rings. First, we let you know the when, where, why and how — the verbal. Then comes the mental, the inevitability of what’s about to happen to you. And finally, the physical, when we put you out of your misery.”

“Our team chemistry is something unlike anything else on this planet,” he explained. “Bobby knows what I’m planning to do before I do sometimes. I think that we have such a relentless, unorthodox style, and we have designed a new system of attacking and defending that is very difficult to figure out and prepare for.”