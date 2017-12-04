Kyle O’Reilly’s Mother Passes Away

On Wednesday November 29, Heaven gained another angel. After a short yet courageous battle with Cancer my beloved Mother has passed away. She was the sweetest and kindest woman I've ever known and encouraged me to chase my dreams. She was a devoted wife, Mother and nurse who dedicated her life to caring for those in need. I'm so proud to be your son. Rest In Peace Janie Elizabeth Greenwood aka Mom. "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always…"

