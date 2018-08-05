LA Park To Appear At MLW’s War Games Event

The following was sent to us:

One of the most iconic luchadores in the sport is returning to Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) September 6th.



MLW today announced LA Park will make his return at MLW’s September 6th MLW WAR GAMES® event at the War Memorial Auditorium where he will compete in an undisclosed singles match.



The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.



Ticket start at just $10. You can purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com.



No stranger to MLW, LA Park competed in the 2002 World Heavyweight Title Tournament as well as having one of the most talked about rivalries in the league’s history with his battles with Sabu from 2002 to 2003.



Since then, the man known originally as La Parka in WCW and AAA has continued his wickedness south of the border where he has ascended to legendary status with his wild, chaotic brawls main eventing arenas across Mexico.



“This is a guy fans have been asking me to bring back since we announced One-Shot,” said MLW founder/CEO Court Bauer. “He’s had a banner year in Mexico and I expect fans are in for a treat when he steps foot in an MLW ring in South Florida. Just wait until you see who he will face. This is a main event match in the making.”



Bauer refused to elaborate on any details pertaining to LA Park’s September 6 opponent. LA Park is also signed for MLW’s October 4th return to New York City.



Donning the iconic skeleton mask, this rudo is virtually unstoppable. Swinging a chair, which he has wrapped around countless opponents, LA Park is unpredictable which makes “The Chairman” an encounter most desperately try to avoid.