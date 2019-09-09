Lacey Evans Addresses Her Critics

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Lacey Evans commented on criticism that she has gotten for her work:

“You know what, it’s going to [take] time – time in this business and learning how to do what it is that is expected of me with all of this light. However, one thing I have going for me is confidence. No matter what the reviews are for any match that I have with anybody, I am not going anywhere.”

“I am going to continue to learn, and I will be the first to tell you that my in-ring work, my promo work, you name it, is not somebody that has been doing this for 10 plus years. I just now hit over three years in this business, but like I said, I am not going anywhere. I have a lot to learn, but I am confident enough to tell you that I am going to learn it and I am going to come back, week after week, month after month, year after year until I feel like I am on top. But I am not going to stop, and I am going to continue to learn what I can learn to be up there. I have the confidence to tell you what I need to learn, and it is a package deal in my mind.”