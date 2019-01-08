Lacey Evans and EC3 Debut Before RAW At WWE Main Event TV Taping (Contains Spoilers)

The recent batch of main roster call-ups had their first set of debuts at Monday night’s WWE Main Event television taping before Raw as both Lacey Evans and EC3 worked matches.

Evans kicked things off at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida by wrestling Natalya. Evans got a lot of offense during the match, including a middle-to-top rope moonsault.

The finish saw Evans attempt another moonsault, only to have Natalya pull her feet out and lock in the Sharpshooter for a submission victory.

This was followed by EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins in a short match that ended with EC3 hitting the One Percent for the victory.

This episode of WWE Main Event premieres Thursday on Hulu and internationally. It should be available on the WWE Network about two weeks later.