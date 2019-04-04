Lacey Evans In The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal?

This Sunday at WrestleMania 35, the female Superstars of Raw, SmackDown LIVE and NXT will compete in the second annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal on Sunday, April 7. Thirteen competitors have been announced for the contest so far, but the most notable omissions are Lacey Evans and Alicia Fox.

Both Evans and Alicia Fox are only active women on the main roster not advertised for anything at WrestleMania. Fox has been off the road since working a match while intoxicated at a WWE Raw live event in Saginaw, Michigan on February 10. Fox, will, however, be on hand for WrestleMania Week festivities. According to WWE.com, she is scheduled to appear at WrestleMania Axxess this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

As for Evans, there’s no word yet on whether she’ll work the match. Dave Meltzer speculates in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she will, or at least appear at WrestleMania in some form.

Evans indicated competing in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal with this Instagram post mocking the confirmed competitors.