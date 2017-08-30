Lacey Evans On Her Rough Upbringing & Her Father Passing Away Before Her WWE Tryout, MYC, More

Lacey Evans recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” section. She revealed the sad news of her father passing away prior to her WWE tryout. Evans also shared her thoughts on being a part of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Here are the highlights:

Being A Part Of The Mae Young Classic:

“It means more than I can even explain. It is the first-ever women’s tournament that WWE has had and there were only select spots. There’s only 32 worldwide to represent what being a hardworking woman is and to be able to show what we’re capable of. I was so blessed and excited.”

Her Rough Upbringing & Her Father Passing Away Before Her WWE Tryout:

“It was a rough life growing up between the addiction and depression and the suicide attempts that came later. My family was dealing with a lot of things, I was stuck in the middle of it. All I knew is what I didn’t want to become when I became older. I guess I had good role models in a bad way. That made me work extra hard and keep my mind focused.”

“My father overdosed two months before my WWE tryout. My biggest thing and he didn’t make it. He didn’t make it to any graduation I’ve ever had, not high school, not college, not the Marine Corps. I’ve done big things and he never made it to one.”