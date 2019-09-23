Lacey Evans Releases Statement Regarding Police Video

Lacey Evans released a statement to CTVNews.ca regarding the video she published over the weekend where she was “pulled over” by a Canadian police officer:

“The general public now believe this interaction was real when the officer and I planned to start recording and have him walk up again with the citation in hand. As prior law enforcement myself, I didn’t expect people to honestly believe this was real considering I am an entertainer and was in town for a performance.”

PSA. Listen up ya nasties. 💅👒 pic.twitter.com/ic0WI2zNGZ — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 23, 2019