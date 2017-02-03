Lana And Rusev Read Dr. Seuss Book (Video), Charlotte Flair – Milwaukee Bucks Promo, Birthdays

– To celebrate Dr. Seuss Day, WWE posted this video of Lana and Rusev reading Green Eggs & Ham:

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Debra turns 57 years old today. Also, today would have been the 36th birthday of former WWE star Lance Cade and the 52nd birthday of Hall of Famer Mike Von Erich.

– The Milwaukee Bucks of the NBA will host WWE Night this coming Friday as they take on the LA Clippers. Charlotte Flair will be appearing, as seen in the video below. Fans can enter to win a meet & greet with Charlotte plus 2 tickets to the game and tickets to WWE Fastlane at this link.