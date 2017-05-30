Lana And Rusev Training For Debuts (Photo), AJ Styles – Madden, HHH Announces NXT Events

– As noted, Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” gaming channel will release the WWE – Madden finals next week with AJ Styles going up against former champion Seth Rollins. Above is a promo from AJ to hype the finals.

– While there’s been no word on Lana and Rusev staying together once they both make their SmackDown debuts this summer, Lana tweeted the following and noted that they were training for the debuts together. As noted, Rusev was set to make his SmackDown TV debut earlier this month but creative changes caused it to be delayed. WWE has been airing vignettes for Lana’s in-ring debut since the “Superstar Shakeup” event.

– Triple H announced today that the WWE NXT Road Trip continues in mid-July with live events in Vancouver, Seattle and Portland. Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday. He tweeted the following dates, including NXT’s first time in Vancouver: