Lana And Rusev Work Out (Video), Stephanie McMahon Hypes New WWE Mobile Game, WWE Stock Down
Published On 01/27/2017 | News
– Below is a bonus clip from the mid-season finale of Total Divas with Lana and Rusev working out before their wedding day:
– WWE stock was down 0.66% today, closing at $19.50 per share. Today’s high was $19.67 and the low was $19.39.
– As noted, WWE released a new “WWE Champions” mobile game on iOS and Android devices yesterday. Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following on the game, noting that it had a great launch:
Congrats to @WWEChampions on a great launch! Now we can answer, "Who is the Greatest of All Time?". My vote is for @TripleH! #LetsSettleThis pic.twitter.com/TVzu39StNa
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 27, 2017