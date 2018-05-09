Lana Celebrates Rusev’s Big Win, WWE Releases Latest Update For Supercard Game

– As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Baltimore, MD at the Royal Farms Arena on the USA Network, Rusev defeated Daniel Bryan in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. After the match, WWE released this video of Lana, Rusev, and Aiden English celebrating the big win.

– WWE issued the following:

WWE SuperCard is about to get the grandest card boost of them all.

2K and Cat Daddy Games unveiled details about new Throwback, Fusion and Hall of Fame cards being added to WWE SuperCard’s WrestleMania 34 Tier. The new cards will start appearing in the popular WWE mobile game today and will continue to roll out in the coming weeks.

The first batch being added to WWE SuperCard is Throwback cards, including WWE Hall of Famer and current Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and other notable Superstars. Throwback cards will be available in WWE SuperCard starting today.

Ensuing batches will add more new faces to WWE SuperCard. New Fusion cards will add Superstars such as Peyton Royce, and new Hall of Fame cards will include the likes of Mae Young. Fusion cards will become available starting May 16, while Hall of Fame cards will join the mix one week later on May 23.

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.