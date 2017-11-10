Lana Comments On Setbacks, SmackDown Tag Teams Appear In New Ad (Video), Stock

– Above is a new StubHub commercial featuring The Ascension tricking Breezango into becoming their best friends once again.

– WWE stock was up 0.74% today, closing at $27.30 per share. Today’s high was $27.62 and the low was $27.10.

– This week’s Total Divas episode covered some of Lana’s frustrations with her in-ring career. The Ravishing Russian is currently working in a managerial role with Tamina Snuka and hasn’t had much of a singles career since the summer. She did lose to Charlotte Flair back on the August 8th SmackDown and later worked a six-person match on the October 17th SmackDown. She tweeted the following during Total Divas this week on her career and the future:

It is what we do when we fail that will determine our destiny. I'll resiliently chase the things that set my soul on fire 🔥 #TotalDivas @WWE pic.twitter.com/dru15AeLKh — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 9, 2017