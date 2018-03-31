Lana Comments On Why She Is Open To Accepting More Movie Roles

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Lana discussed various topics, including why she is open to accepting more movie role offers.

“I am really excited because I just worked on a independent movie called Other Versions Of You. And it is actually premiering at the Nashville Film Festival. I believe that is May 9th so I am really excited about that and it will be hitting other festivals as well.

I love story telling and I love entertaining so, if it comes in any shape or form like, of course I would love to do more movies and TV shows. But, I love being with WWE and I love story telling and that is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”