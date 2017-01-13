Lana Gets A Win At WWE NXT (Photos), Fans On Surprise Royal Rumble Entrants, Hacksaw Jim Duggan
– WWE posted this video with Hacksaw Jim Duggan talking about winning the first-ever WWE Royal Rumble match:
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would most like to see as a surprise Royal Rumble entrant – Batista, Conor McGregor, Ric Flair, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Sting, Steve Austin or The Rock. As of this writing, 21% went with Austin while 20% voted for Sting, 19% for Conor, 14% for The Rock, 13% for HBK and 8% for Batista.
– Lana returned to the ring at Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida. She defeated Macey Estrella and was reportedly over with the crowd. Below are a few photos:
