Lana & Nikki Bella Bonus Scene From TD, Curt Hawkins On His Losing Streak, The Hardys

– Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from this week with Lana opening up to Nikki Bella during a shopping trip.

– We noted yesterday that “Road Dogg” BG James revealed on Instagram that he was filming a new WWE DVD on The Hardys. PWInsider reports that the company is currently working on a WWE 24 special for the brothers.

– Curt Hawkins’ losing streak is now at 130 losses since returning to the company in August of 2016. Hawkins has been teaming with Goldust for losses to Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews at live events this week. He wrote the following after the loss in Hamburg today: