Lana On Daniel Bryan Being Medically Cleared, Rusev, More

Lana recently spoke with Hollywood Life. Here are the highlights:

Rusev being a super athlete and talented person:

“I think he is a super athlete and I have been saying that for years. I would introduce him as a super athlete and he truly is one of the best in ring competitors. I also think in Total Divas, he also showed that he is really funny and entertaining. On the show, he shows that he has a great personality.”

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring:

“We are so excited. We are so excited to have him back. I know for me, personally, I was in tears when he did his speech on coming back because it gives me hope that no matter what anyone says, I am going to continue for my dreams and continue to wrestle and compete.”