Lana Responds To Aleister Black Saying Her Body Is 90% “Enhanced”

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Lana and Aleister Black mixed it up on Twitter ahead of tonight’s Eight-Man Tag Team Match on SmackDown LIVE.

In response to Matt Hardy tweeting about The Hardy Boyz teaming with Black and Ricochet against The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev, Lana took shots at the opposition. Regarding Black, “The Ravishing Russian” knocked his tattoos.

Black responded by saying that Lana’s body is 90% “enhanced”:

Minutes later, Black responded to a fan accusing him of body-shaming:

Lana didn’t seem bothered by Black’s insult as she responded with the following:

Lana also said to a fan that it is “the lamest comeback ever” and that his wife (Zelina Vega) should write his comeback tweets instead.

The Eight-Man Tag Team Match ended without a decisive winner as The New Day ran down and attacked The Bar, Nakamura and Rusev in retaliation after the foursome dropped them on Sunday at WWE Fastlane.

