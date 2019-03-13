Lana Responds To Aleister Black Saying Her Body Is 90% “Enhanced”

Lana and Aleister Black mixed it up on Twitter ahead of tonight’s Eight-Man Tag Team Match on SmackDown LIVE.

In response to Matt Hardy tweeting about The Hardy Boyz teaming with Black and Ricochet against The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rusev, Lana took shots at the opposition. Regarding Black, “The Ravishing Russian” knocked his tattoos.

A dream team?We have Aleister who is so ordinary & insecure he had to tattoo his entire body to fit in with the misfits. Ricochet who just flips all over the ring with no emotion like the cirque du soleil & then we have the legends…THE HARDY’s returning for the 17000th time!YAY https://t.co/exgTDj4B8p — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 12, 2019

Black responded by saying that Lana’s body is 90% “enhanced”:

Interesting words from someone who’s body is 90% “enhanced”. https://t.co/OVNWoSfNlA — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 12, 2019

Minutes later, Black responded to a fan accusing him of body-shaming:

Body shaming? Oh no my easily triggered fake outraged friend, I am calling on the paradox that is a person that wishes to do what she wants to do to her physique telling another person that wants to do to his physique that he is insecure for doing so. Pot and kettle https://t.co/UCF4MgM67t — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) March 12, 2019

Lana didn’t seem bothered by Black’s insult as she responded with the following:

You got me confused with the wrong blonde 😎 https://t.co/SOTQgi84h1 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 12, 2019

Lana also said to a fan that it is “the lamest comeback ever” and that his wife (Zelina Vega) should write his comeback tweets instead.

Zero the lamest comeback ever. His wife should start writing his comeback tweets — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 12, 2019

The Eight-Man Tag Team Match ended without a decisive winner as The New Day ran down and attacked The Bar, Nakamura and Rusev in retaliation after the foursome dropped them on Sunday at WWE Fastlane.