Lana Responds To Big E, WWE Photo Shoot Airing After RAW On WWE Network

– Lana responded to Big E’s video about Kofi Kingston with the following:

Facts. The reality is it doesn’t matter how hard we work, show up early to perfect our craft,only the golden children will get the opportunities.

Look @RusevBUL lost 60pounds,#Rusevday became the most popular & how was he rewarded? That’s Life. It’s unfair, that’s why I’m #salty https://t.co/FyRWkgNKy7 — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) March 24, 2019

— Immediately following Raw tomorrow night, a new episode of “WWE Photo Shoot!” featuring Rusev will air on the WWE Network. Here is the synopsis:

“Celebrate Rusev Day with some off-the-wall photos, untold stories, and entertaining insight from the Bulgarian Brute himself, Rusev!”