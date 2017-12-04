lana2

Lana Says She Felt “Sexually Violated” By TSA

Published On 04/12/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

New WWE SmackDown Live superstar Lana vented about her treatment by TSA staff at Boston’s Logan airport. She sent out two tweets with one of them stating:

“I have never felt so sexually violated by @BostonLogan TSA !!!!”

She later deleted this tweet but the other one is still available:

