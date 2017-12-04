Lana Says She Felt “Sexually Violated” By TSA
Published On 04/12/2017 | News
New WWE SmackDown Live superstar Lana vented about her treatment by TSA staff at Boston’s Logan airport. She sent out two tweets with one of them stating:
“I have never felt so sexually violated by @BostonLogan TSA !!!!”
She later deleted this tweet but the other one is still available:
The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017