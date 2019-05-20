Lana Takes Shot At WWE Creative But Deletes Post

Lana took a shot at the WWE creative team but then deleted the tweet. Chavo Guerrero was among the people that responded to her:

I love watching shows and seeing stories I wrote and pitched given to other people. This might be the 10th time this has happened in the past year…. good to know I’m really creative that my ideas are given to others.

— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) May 20, 2019