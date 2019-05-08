Lana Tries To Get WWE’s Attention With A Revealing Outfit, Match Canceled

— Lana is still salty and doing what she can to get noticed by WWE.

While “The Ravishing Russian” appears regularly at live events with Rusev, she hasn’t done anything of note on television in recent weeks. She hasn’t competed in a match since the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Lana is doing what she can to change that because she is asking WWE to call her when they want ratings.

— A Six-Woman Tag Team Match scheduled for SmackDown LIVE last night, with Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon teaming up against Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville, was canceled late in the day. WWE.com announced the match last Saturday and was still advertising it up until a few hours before the show.