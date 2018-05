– WWE has announced the first match for next week’s episode of 205 Live in Worcester, Massachusetts. That match will see Akira Tozawa face Hideo Itami.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released this interview with Lana talking about facing Billie Kay in a Money In the Bank qualifying match on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live. In this clip, Lana stated that she will go on to win Money In the Bank and make history with Rusev by becoming the first Mrs. & Mr. Money In the Bank.