Lana Wins At NXT, Goldberg WWE Universal Title Signed Replica, The Miz & Maryse
Just how far did @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin go on #TalkingSmack? @catherinekelley tells you what you NEED to KNOW! pic.twitter.com/TtVe3nMHh8
— WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2017
– This new video from Cathy Kelley looks at The Miz and Maryse ranting on John Cena and Nikki Bella during this week’s Talking Smack episode.
– As noted, Lana was back at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center this week to work on her in-ring skills. She worked last night’s NXT live event in Largo, FL and picked up a win over Aliyah.
– The WWE Auction website has added a WWE Universal Title replica signed by Bill Goldberg. As seen below, the belt was signed backstage at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The current bid is $2,510.
Now on #WWEAuction: @Goldberg Autographed Universal Championship Replica Title signed at #FastLane!https://t.co/QaZpFe1dwo#WWE #Goldberg pic.twitter.com/LuIzjLzbC7
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 9, 2017