Lana Wins At NXT, Goldberg WWE Universal Title Signed Replica, The Miz & Maryse

– This new video from Cathy Kelley looks at The Miz and Maryse ranting on John Cena and Nikki Bella during this week’s Talking Smack episode.

– As noted, Lana was back at WWE NXT and the WWE Performance Center this week to work on her in-ring skills. She worked last night’s NXT live event in Largo, FL and picked up a win over Aliyah.

– The WWE Auction website has added a WWE Universal Title replica signed by Bill Goldberg. As seen below, the belt was signed backstage at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. The current bid is $2,510.