Lance Storm Shoots Down Claim About His Role In WWE

Lance Storm shot down a claim by Brad Shepard that Storm has been “taking care of” Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik behind the scenes:

Guy is 100% NOT legit. I haven’t started yet and didn’t even know Dom was going to be on the show. https://t.co/q6xuuhGs4q — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) November 26, 2019

WWE made a big mistake hiring Lance Storm into the company. Outside of the fact that he's a lifetime mid-card act without an ounce of personality, he's good buddies with Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) November 26, 2019

Congratulations to #WWE for hiring a mole inside their company. Just wait until the F4W/Observer reports start coming in after Lance Storm starts. Do you think he ISN'T talking privately to Bryan and Dave after their long standing professional and personal relationship – WRONG! — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com (@TheBradShepard) November 26, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Shepard has been called out over his reporting and critiques of shows:

No matter how hard we argued guys, we can all agree that Brad Shepard is the biggest loser of the year……. pic.twitter.com/EVbaZmQPFD — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) November 26, 2019

I'm going to tell my grandkids this was Brad Shepard. pic.twitter.com/gwxtYgh8HD — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) November 22, 2019

Brad Shepard is the biggest piece of shit ever, fucking clown 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/pYhcRBRQDi — 👑Adam Goldberg👑❤️ (@adamgoldberg28) November 24, 2019