Lars Sullivan Appears At WWE Show In Black Trunks (Photo), Rare Undertaker Matches

— Lars Sullivan appeared at Friday’s WWE live event in Helsinki, Finland and wore black trunks instead of his trademark red trunks.

WWE’s first show in Finland in 10 years opened with a Mixed Tag Team Match pitting R-Truth and Carmella against Andrade and Zelina Vega. R-Truth and Carmella won after R-Truth pinned Andrade with a roll-up. R-Truth and Carmella were about to have a dance break after their win, but Sullivan came out and dropped R-Truth with the Freak Accident.

— The latest edition of WWE List This! with Vic Joseph highlights five rare Undertaker matches. The bouts are:

Undertaker vs. WWE Champion JBL vs. Booker T vs. Eddie Guerrero in a Fatal 4-Way Match (Armageddon 2004)

Undertaker vs. Heidenreich and Paul Heyman in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match (SmackDown, January 6, 2005)

Undertaker vs. Rey Mysterio (SmackDown, April 3, 2003)

Undertaker vs. David Flair (SmackDown, March 14, 2002)

Undertaker, Mankind and Vader vs. The Nation of Domination (Crush, Faarooq and Savio Vega (Shotgun Saturday Night, May 31, 1997)