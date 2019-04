Lars Sullivan made his long-awaited WWE main roster debut on Monday night’s post-WrestleMania 35 episode of Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The colossal grappler from NXT attacked WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after Angle dropped Baron Corbin with the Angle Slam. Sullivan then confronted Angle in the ring and immediately made a statement at the Olympian’s expense, flattening him with the Freak Accident and a top-rope headbutt.