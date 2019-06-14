Lars Sullivan Match On SmackDown Canceled Due To Injury

One night after demolishing The Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 Elimination Handicap Match on Raw last Monday, Lars Sullivan was scheduled to face Matt Hardy on SmackDown LIVE (according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter). WWE, however, nixed the match due to a knee injury Sullivan sustained during his match on Raw.

The injury was originally thought to be minor and that Sullivan would be able to return to action within a few days. However, in a follow-up report by Meltzer tonight, Sullivan’s injury “is worse than originally believed.”

“There are no definitive details until he undergoes an MRI, but it doesn’t look like a small thing,” Meltzer added.