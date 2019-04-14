Lars Sullivan On Attacking Hardy Boyz & Kurt Angle, NXT Stars – WM35, Jessie Elaban

— Lars Sullivan made his long-awaited WWE main roster debut on the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of Raw from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The colossus from NXT immediately made a statement at the Olympian’s expense, flattening him with the Freak Accident and a top-rope headbutt.

The following night on SmackDown LIVE, Sullivan arrived and picked up right where he left off. Matt and Jeff attempted to bring the fight to the monstrous Sullivan, but “The Freak” laid them out with a pair of Freak Accidents and nailed Matt with a devastating flying headbutt.

On Twitter, Sullivan’s representative William Christensen issued a statement on behalf of his client reacting to his actions.

“William Christensen here with another update on Lars! Lars would like to convey to the public that he finds great pleasure and humor in upsetting the WWE Universe. His only complaint is that it’s too easy to do so! His quote after both Monday and Tuesday night, “lol”.

“Best,

“WC.”

