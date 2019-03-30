Lars Sullivan Returning At WWE WrestleMania 35?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Triple H’s recent comments about Lars Sullivan at a conference call. Here is what Meltzer said:

“At the call they asked Triple H about Lars and he didn’t really give an answer other than… he kinda hinted that he would be back. I would just say that he will probably be back. I think it was inevitable that he’s gonna be back… I don’t know, I shouldn’t say inevitable… I always expected that he’d be back, but I’m more expectant now based on what he said and other things.”

“The original plan was him and Cena [at WrestleMania], but yeah nobody will talk about it. Maybe that’s it… maybe that’s the reason. Maybe Lars comes in and thrashes him and he puts Lars over after all this. If they would have gotten rid of Lars, Lars would have gone to New Japan and became a freakin’ superstar there.”

“So it’s probably for the best for them. I think maybe if it’s before the Mauro [Ranallo] situation that they would have fired Lars. I think a lot of people thought they would. They had no intention of doing so. They wanted him back whenever he was ready. I don’t know his readiness level, he may not be back for WrestleMania, but yeah. That’s the basic deal there.”

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen, but Triple H hinted strongly that he will be around pretty soon.”