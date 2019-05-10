Lars Sullivan Sponsor Backlash, Possible Saudi Arabia PPV Name

– When asked for comments about Lars Sullivan’s controversial comments that have gone viral, Mars Wrigley sent the following response:

Dear Loyal Consumer,

Thank you for reaching out to Mars Wrigley Confectionery with your comments.

We learned of Lars Sullivan’s comments recently and share in your shock and disgust. As a values-based company, we find his behavior abhorrent and unacceptable. We have engaged the WWE to discuss this situation and seek to understand what actions they will take to swiftly address this matter.

We hope this information is helpful and wish you a great day!

Your Friends at Mars Wrigley Confectionery

– WrestleVotes noted the following about WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th: