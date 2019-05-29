Lars Sullivan’s First Main Roster Match On WWE TV Set, RAW

— Lars Sullivan’s first match on WWE television as a member of the main roster is finally set.

WWE announced during Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE that Sullivan will face The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) in a 3-on-1 Handicap Match at WWE Super ShowDown on Friday, June 7.

This match comes after The Lucha House Party suffered numerous attacks at the hands of Sullivan.

WWE Super ShowDown takes place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will stream live on the WWE Network at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

