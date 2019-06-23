Lars Sullivan’s Knee Injury Described As A “Freak Accident”

Lars Sullivan could be out of action for the rest of the year after sustaining a devastating knee injury.

One night after demolishing The Lucha House Party in a 3-on-1 Elimination Handicap Match on the June 10 episode of Raw, Lars Sullivan was scheduled to face Matt Hardy on SmackDown LIVE (according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter). WWE, however, nixed the match due to an injury Sullivan sustained to his knee during his match on Raw.

The injury was originally thought to be minor and that Sullivan would be able to return to action last week. Meltzer, however, then reported that Sullivan’s injury “is worse than originally believed.”

Meltzer provided an update on Sullivan last night on Wrestling Observer Radio. The SmackDown LIVE Superstar underwent ACL reconstructive surgery on Thursday, which will sideline him for six to nine months. Sullivan was dealing with a minor knee injury that got significantly worse by wrestling The Lucha House Party two weeks ago on Raw. His injury was described to Meltzer as a “freak accident.”

“Six to nine months total reconstructive to his knee. The injury as I was told was a freak accident, which is not a play on words. He had a minor injury and it got worse on [June 10],” Meltzer said (h/t Ringside News) .

Sullivan’s knee has given him issues over the years, which is why he sported a huge brace on it while in NXT. He injured his knee in 2016 during a training drill at the WWE Performance Center and it kept him out of action for nearly a year. When he returned, he began sporting the knee brace, but stopped using it when he joined the main roster.