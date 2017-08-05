Last Man Standing Match Announced For WWE RAW, Nia Jax Praises Bayley’s Work

– WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will face off in a Last Man Standing Match on Raw this Monday.

Here’s the entire announcement:

With less than three weeks to go until they clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match with the Universal Championship on the line at SummerSlam, it has been announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will continue their epic rivalry when they compete in a Last Man Standing Match this Monday on Raw.

The personal history between Reigns and Strowman is well-known, as they have already competed in several brutal encounters, including their Ambulance Match last month at WWE Great Balls of Fire. What will happen when these two Superstars have to inflict enough damage onto one another to keep them down for a count of 10 and be declared the victor of the Last Man Standing Match? And what impact will this have on the looming Universal Title Match at The Biggest Event of Summer?

Find out this Monday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

– During a recent edition of Chris Jericho’s podcast, Nia Jax spoke about Bayley and had some positive things to say:

“Bayley was the person who actually helped me grow as a performer in NXT. Just because at the time she was the top, well she still is but in NXT. You know I didn’t get to work with Sasha, Charlotte and Becky. Becky was one live event but they kinda went up soon after. Bayley was the one that actually helped me find out who I am in the ring cause she’s so good, she’s such a general. She really, really helped me getting in the ring and just learning who I am and then you know being the bigger, monster girl like other matches were kinda like ‘throw em around, squash em, boom boom boom.’ The one person I was able to go for like a twenty-minute match all over was Bayley and learn about myself through her, she’s amazing.”