Last Man Standing Match At WWE Event In Osaka, Charlotte & Becky “Tea Time”, SmackDown Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Toronto.

– The following matches have been announced for the September 16th WWE live event in Osaka, Japan:

* Last Man Standing: Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

* Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Aiden English vs. Tian Bing

* Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Lana, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella with James Ellsworth

* Appearances by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and others

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair posted this “Tea Time” video after Flair’s win over Lana on last night’s SmackDown in Toronto: