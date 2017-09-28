Last Minute Change To SmackDown Dark Match, John Cena Takes Shot At Enzo Amore

– The dark match main event at SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday saw Randy Orton and Bobby Roode defeat Rusev and Dolph Ziggler after Orton hit Rusev with an RKO. The match was a last minute change as earlier in the show, the dark match was announced to be Orton and AJ Styles vs. Rusev and Baron Corbin.

– After losing to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy, John Cena addresses the looming question on whether he will retire from WWE. During the segment, he apparently took a shot at Enzo Amore.

“I’m as WWE as it comes,” Cena said. “A lot of the guys here – this is no knock on anybody – but a lot of guys here… the guy you had on before (Enzo)… no knock, but it’s just his personality, he’s very Enzo first. Because I’ve been able to be fortunate to have such a long presence here, I’m WWE first.”