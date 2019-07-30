Last-Minute Changes To SmackDown, Seth Rollins – Becky Lynch Storyline

– Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com noted the following regarding tonight’s WWE SmackDown:

Hearing from sources that Vince McMahon called in the SmackDown creative team to totally rewrite the show today — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 30, 2019

– In an interview with TalkSport.com, Becky Lynch talked about her relationship with Seth Rollins becoming a storyline:

“Honestly, I was very apprehensive,” Lynch stated. “What I didn’t want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch’s boyfriend or that’s Seth Rollins’ girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn’t do. They were the masters of subtlety…”